$100 million in CARES Act funding for rent assistance





The program will focus on preventing evictions by paying up to three months of past due, current and future rent to landlords for eligible participants.



Rent assistance is limited to three months and the program ends Dec. 31, 2020.



A survey recently showed 17% of renters in Washington state missed their July rent payment. Since February, the state’s employment has declined 12% – over twice that of the worst point in the Great Recession – and use of basic food assistance programs has increased by 15%.



Commerce provided guidance and formula-based grant amounts to its Consolidated Homeless Grant program lead grantees and organizations serving the Office of Homeless Youth in every county of the state.





These organizations will use grant funds to provide rent assistance that will be paid to landlords on an eligible client’s behalf. Equity is a primary program goal, with a focus on groups of people who historically have not been provided equitable access to rent assistance and those who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

















