Lecture: Lessons of the Japanese American exclusion

Sunday, August 2, 2020

Most local Japanese were held at the Minidoka internment camp in Idaho.
It is a national historic site now. The wall contains the names of all the citizens who were held there.
Photo by Dale Lydin

Sunday, August 9, 2 - 3 pm

KCLS Online Event for adults and teens. Registration required.

In March of 1942, 227 Japanese Americans were forcibly removed from their homes on Bainbridge Island by the U.S. Army. Starting with this small community, a national strategy began, with more than 120,000 Japanese American men, women and children forcibly removed and incarcerated during World War II. 

Clarence Moriwaki shares the story of Bainbridge Island— the origin point of the Japanese American exclusion— to provide a human, historical account of this national tragedy, and to ask the question: Are there parallels to what’s happening in America now? 



