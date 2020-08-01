KCSO Major Crimes asks for public's help in search for 18 year old Gia Fuda

Surveillance video showing Gia Fuda





The King County Sheriff's Office continues to search for 18 year old Gia Fuda, missing since Friday when her vehicle was found along US Hwy 2 east of Index.





King County Search and Rescue spent Friday searching for Gia, while King County Major Crimes Detectives continued to comb through hours of surveillance video.King County Major Crimes Detectives are now asking for anyone with dash cam video that was travelingto please contact the King County Sheriff's Office at 206-296-3311.