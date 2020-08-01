KCSO Major Crimes asks for public's help in search for 18 year old Gia Fuda

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Surveillance video showing Gia Fuda

The King County Sheriff's Office continues to search for 18 year old Gia Fuda, missing since Friday when her vehicle was found along US Hwy 2 east of Index.

King County Search and Rescue spent Friday searching for Gia, while King County Major Crimes Detectives continued to comb through hours of surveillance video.

King County Major Crimes Detectives are now asking for anyone with dash cam video that was traveling last Friday, 7/24/2020 between 11am to 3pm on US HWY 2 to please contact the King County Sheriff's Office at 206-296-3311.



Posted by DKH at 4:33 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  