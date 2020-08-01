Pickathon at Home continues livestream music Saturday and Sunday

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Revel in Dimes // Dan Deacon // Khruangbin



Pickathon At Home - August 1 - August 2, 2020

Drive-By Truckers, Khruangbin, Dan Deacon, Moon Duo, Dom Flemons, Revel in Dimes 


Pickathon Wraps up Fundraiser for MusiCares with 12+ hour livestream and $60,000 goal over festival weekend
Sets run from 4pm - 8:30pm Saturday and Sunday across social platforms


We can’t gather together this year, so Pickathon is bringing their eclectic lineup to your house instead for Pickathon At Home.

Dom Flemons // Moon Duo // Drive-By Truckers


Running August 1-2, 2020 (original festival dates), starting at 4pm PDT each day, Pickathon At Home will feature high-def, multi-camera livestreamed sets from past festivals by all-star artists, exclusive merch, video greetings and exclusive songs from Pickathon’s favorite artists, and a place to gather across social media for the many Pickathon fans missing live music right now. 

Pickathon At Home will wrap up Pickathon’s successful A Concert A Day fundraiser for MusiCares which has already raised $200,000 and will have an additional goal of $60,000 over the weekend!


