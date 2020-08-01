Did you book with Rocketmiles - you may have a refund due
Saturday, August 1, 2020
Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that, as a result of his office’s multiyear investigation into online travel agency Rocketmiles, Washington consumers can now file claims to receive their share of a $300,000 recovery.
From May 1, 2015 to December 5, 2016, the company charged hidden fees on more than 8,000 transactions in Washington, even though they told consumers they charged the same rate as booking directly with a hotel or a competing travel agency.
This is the latest action under Ferguson’s Honest Fees Initiative. With this action, the Honest Fees Initiative has recovered nearly $8.3 million total.
To file a claim, visit the refund page to fill out a form. All claims must be submitted on or before September 29, 2020. For questions about the claims process, there is more information HERE
