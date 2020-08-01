Celebrate Shoreline - Celebrate Your Neighbors





Shoreline Has Gratitude



Who has made a difference to you and your family?



In March, everything changed for all of us. We were asked to stay close to home to keep ourselves and others safe from the COVID-19 virus. Some of us began telecommuting, others juggled work and homeschooling, many people lost their jobs or were unable to work, and still others were deemed essential workers and continued to go to their job sites.





While everyone has had to make sacrifices during these challenging times, some of your neighbors have stepped up to help keep our community together. They work in hospitals and grocery stores; deliver mail and packages; drive buses and pick up garbage. They are teachers who offer lessons online and neighbors who help each other.









Nominate someone for recognition



Do you have a neighbor or know someone who lives and/or works in Shoreline who has made a difference? Are you one of those people? Send us an email to tell us about their or your work. If you can, share contact information for the person/people you are nominating.



Send your shout-outs to Constance Perenyi at cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov no later than August 21.





Sidewalk art appreciation



Throughout August, use sidewalk chalk to draw a colorful thank you message on your driveway or sidewalk. Make it big enough for people to see as they walk or drive by. Remember to be safe. Keep your distance from cars and stay at least six feet away from other people. Wash your hands well after you finish your drawing.



Please share your thank you messages on social media with the hashtag #iheartshoreline.



Shoreline Has Gratitude Event page



Celebrate Shoreline through art

Yard Sign Art



Even though we won’t get to enjoy our usual Celebrate Shoreline events throughout the City, residents can still celebrate our City’s anniversary. This year is a milestone –Shoreline became a city 25 years ago!



Decorate a



Chalk and Sign Pickup



We will distribute both sidewalk chalk and yard signs to decorate, free of charge. The number of available yard signs is limited, so only one per household, please. First come, first served. Pick-up times are:



Saturday, August 1, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Near the Shoreline Farmers Market

At the corner of 155th Ave and Westminster Way North.



For your convenience please park near the China Buffet and you will find the pick-up station next to the Food Truck.



Tuesday, August 4, 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Shoreline City Hall

17500 Midvale Avenue North



City Hall is closed to the public, but you will be able to pick up your materials on the plaza outside the building. Park in the lot (turn off Midvale) and walk towards the City Hall doors.



Thursday, August 6, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Spartan Recreation Center

202 NE 185th Street



Spartan is closed to the public, but you will be able to pick up outside the building in front of the main entry.











