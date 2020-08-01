Reminder – North King County Mobility Coalition Community Survey closes August 15

Metro transit





The project, known as the North King County Gaps Analysis, will draw on several sources to inform the report.





One element is a community survey, which has been distributed to many NKCMC partners in the northern region.





If you are a resident of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, Woodinville, or Seattle north of the ship canal, you are encouraged to take the survey by August 15. It only takes about 5-10 minutes, responses are anonymous, and, if you wish, you can enter your name in a raffle for a gift card!

Check out the survey, currently available in English and Spanish.



If you have questions about the survey or North King County Gaps Analysis project, please contact Maggie Harger at mharger@hopelink.org












