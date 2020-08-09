First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach has a new Little Free Pantry

Sunday, August 9, 2020

The newest Little Free Pantry
Photo by Dan Short

First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach has a new Little Free Pantry.

Located at 18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline 98177 in the Richmond Highlands neighborhood, the pantry is on the north side of the church on 185th (at 8th Ave NW).

The pantry is for those experiencing food insecurity.

The community is invited to “take what you need, leave what you can.”

This makes the 18th pantry on our list (see the list here).

If you are aware of others, please let us know.




