The newest Little Free Pantry

Photo by Dan Short









First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach has a new Little Free Pantry.Located at 18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline 98177 in the Richmond Highlands neighborhood, the pantry is on the north side of the church on 185th (at 8th Ave NW).The pantry is for those experiencing food insecurity.This makes the 18th pantry on our list ( see the list here ).If you are aware of others, please let us know.