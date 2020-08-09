Get outside with Kruckeberg workshops
Sunday, August 9, 2020
|Hypertufa planter
Photo courtesy Kruckeberg
Saturday, August 22nd
Hypertufa Planters
with Sarah Baker
Create a container designed to look like natural stone! These lightweight containers are fast draining, visually stunning, and perfect for many plants.
For more information and to register visit our website.
Saturday, September 12th
Add a personal touch to your garden with a concrete leaf cast. The casts can be used as a planter, birdbath, or an eye-catching work of art in your garden.
For more information and to register please visit our website.
To ensure the safety of guests and staff, all workshops and and classes are held entirely outdoors and are limited to 8 participants. Registration is required. All participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing during all classes and workshops.
Schedules are subject to change.
Create a container designed to look like natural stone! These lightweight containers are fast draining, visually stunning, and perfect for many plants.
For more information and to register visit our website.
Saturday, September 12th
Concrete Leaf Casting with Carolyn Barden
Add a personal touch to your garden with a concrete leaf cast. The casts can be used as a planter, birdbath, or an eye-catching work of art in your garden.
For more information and to register please visit our website.
To ensure the safety of guests and staff, all workshops and and classes are held entirely outdoors and are limited to 8 participants. Registration is required. All participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing during all classes and workshops.
Schedules are subject to change.
0 comments:
Post a Comment