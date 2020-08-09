Get outside with Kruckeberg workshops

Sunday, August 9, 2020

Hypertufa planter
Photo courtesy Kruckeberg

Get outside with Kruckeberg Botanic Garden! Check out these upcoming workshops at the Garden.

Saturday, August 22nd
Hypertufa Planters 
with Sarah Baker

Create a container designed to look like natural stone! These lightweight containers are fast draining, visually stunning, and perfect for many plants.

For more information and to register visit our website.

Saturday, September 12th
Concrete Leaf Casting with Carolyn Barden

Add a personal touch to your garden with a concrete leaf cast. The casts can be used as a planter, birdbath, or an eye-catching work of art in your garden.
For more information and to register please visit our website.

To ensure the safety of guests and staff, all workshops and and classes are held entirely outdoors and are limited to 8 participants. Registration is required. All participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing during all classes and workshops.

Schedules are subject to change.



