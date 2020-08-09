Bullish bunny looking for a fight -- or debonair bunny

Bullish bull bunny says Wayne Pridemore, photographer



Jean Bryant says he's debonair

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

He looks so very handsome

He looks so very cute

He looks so very debonair

Dressed in his stylish suit





At first I thought that I did see

A chunk out of his ear

But later photos proved me wrong

And it is very clear





He is not a bull fellow

He shows great self restraint

He'll simply turn and hop away

A BULLY that he ain't





LETTUCE respectfully disagree





poem by Jean Bryant





Bunny says - you guys argue too much - I'm leaving

Photo by Wayne Pridemore









Wayne Pridemore and Jean Bryant are teaming up - but they couldn't agree on this bunny!