Bullish bunny looking for a fight -- or debonair bunny

Sunday, August 9, 2020

Bullish bull bunny says Wayne Pridemore, photographer

Wayne Pridemore and Jean Bryant are teaming up - but they couldn't agree on this bunny!

Jean Bryant says he's debonair
Photo by Wayne Pridemore


He looks so very handsome
He looks so very cute
He looks so very debonair
Dressed in his stylish suit

At first I thought that I did see
A chunk out of his ear
But later photos proved me wrong
And it is very clear

He is not a bull fellow
He shows great self restraint
He'll simply turn and hop away
A BULLY that he ain't

LETTUCE respectfully disagree

poem by Jean Bryant

Bunny says - you guys argue too much - I'm leaving
Photo by Wayne Pridemore




