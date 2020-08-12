Fire Saturday destroys home in Lake Forest Park

Wednesday, August 12, 2020


A fire on Saturday, August 8, 2020 destroyed the home of Lake Forest Park resident Phil Scott.

Thanks to the swift work of local police and fire department personnel (14 vehicles at one point), other homes were saved and the fire was quickly put out.

Phil was hospitalized but has been released and is staying with his father.

His house is severely smoke damaged and nothing can be salvaged.

His friends and neighbors have set up a GoFundMe page for him:

While we hope home insurance will cover most, if not all, of the damage, we all know that there will be lots of incidental costs and delays. We want to band together as a community to give him some financial buffer to weather this storm. 


