Wednesday, August 12, 2020

What Your Home Says About the World

Thursday, August 13, 7-9pm

Sponsored by Humanities Washington


You will receive a Zoom invitation via email on the day of the program

Whether it’s teacups or televisions, what you decide to keep— and not keep— in your home provides deep insights about you, your family, and society itself.

Join sociologist and writer Michelle Janning to discover how home spaces and objects tell the story of what’s happening in contemporary families. From stuffed animals to smartphones to love letters, the objects in our homes represent what’s going on in the stages of family life.

Discover why stuff matters to families, and why material goods are symbols of so much more.

Michelle earned a PhD in Sociology from the University of Notre Dame and has been a professor at Whitman College for two decades. She is the author of The Stuff of Family Life: How our Homes Reflect Our Lives and has also written on contemporary parenting and modern-day love letters.

Read a featured article by Michelle here: Deep Stuff: A Sociologist Sorts Through the Marie Kondo Phenomenon



