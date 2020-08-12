Case updates August 10, 2020; new guidelines on faith-based services and indoor fitness

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The updated guidance for religious and faith-based services, which reduces restrictions for some religious and faith-based services, is now in effect. Read the full updated guidance here

Indoor fitness frequently asked questions: The governor’s office also released additional FAQ clarification related to indoor fitness guidance. The FAQ expands on guidance released on August 3.

Find a full list of current reopening guidance here.

Case updates August 10, 2020

United States
  • cases 5,064,171 including 40,522 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 162,407 including 565 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
  • cases 64,151 includes 504 new within 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 6,102 includes 53 new within 24 hours
  • deaths 1,716 includes 19 reported within 24 hours
King county
  • tested 340,150 - 2,486 tests since yesterday
  • cases 16,830 - 81 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,053 - 10 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 679 - 3 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
  • tested 9,413 - 45 tests in previous 24 hours
  • cases 528 - 3 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 102 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 62 - 0 additional deaths
Lake Forest Park
  • tested 2,030 - 14 new tests
  • cases 52 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 4 - 0 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new

