Einstein Middle School is environmentally friendly
Saturday, August 22, 2020
Text and aerial photos, Marc Weinberg
I often pass the site of Einstein School which has been completely rebuilt and is now in the final stages. The most interesting aspects of this construction have been how the design has addressed environment concerns.
One of these are the solar panels on the roof. From the street you wouldn't know they are there. It was only after I flew my drone over the site for this article that I could see them. In speaking with Michael Romero, construction project manager for the Shoreline School District, I learned that the district expects to pay for about 80% of Einstein's annual electricity usage with these panels. In that same conversation I asked about the huge yellow tanks that were being installed underground.
Michael explained that the tanks will store rainwater run off from the entire site and slowly release it into the City's normal drainage system, eventually reaching Puget Sound. The flow of that release is calculated to be that which would have been normal when the land was in its original forested state. I found that most interesting and I have no idea how the engineers could figure that out.
As of this date teachers and administration are currently using the building and it will be ready for this school year beginning in September (depending on Covid-19) or whenever in-person classes are safe to hold. The parking lot will be finished by the end of October.
