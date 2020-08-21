The Everest Kitchen: A Journey of Flavors

The storefront of the Everest Kitchen: Nepali, Indian, and Tibetan Cuisines.

A small banner reads Delivery and Take Out



Story by Donna Hawkey



The Everest Kitchen offers customers authentic food inspired by three cultural regions: Nepal, India, and Tibet, all located near the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. Owner Mohan Gurung is from Nepal, but his food is influenced by the various cooking techniques of bordering countries. He creates a unique contribution to the sparse restaurant offerings in Lake Forest Park.



Before the COVID-19 outbreak, The Everest Kitchen was a popular dining spot. In subdued lighting two dozen diners sit at a very long table, eating their dinners. The back wall is lined with framed photographs. Multiple light fixtures are suspended from the high ceiling.







His restaurant is 14 years old, and most of his staff have been with him for a long time. Their goal is to create healthy and delicious food, and they prepare meals with the reverence of the earth in mind. It’s all made from scratch and is labor-intensive and uses fresh ingredients.



Mohan says, “The earth gives back to us every day, and we inhale and exhale the same oxygen that a plant or animal does. We are one with nature, but today we seem increasingly isolated from the earth with our modern pace and convenience eating. The further we remove ourselves from the source of our nutrition, the weaker our health.”

As the saying goes, ‘we are what we eat.’ Mohan grew-up in Nepal without shoes to wear, so with the earth always beneath his feet, and with many other rich influences, he developed an aura of respect for the natural world.



Through his father, Mohan became inspired by the Ayurvedic traditional school of medicine in India, which emphasizes a holistic approach to health, and he brings that thinking to his cooking and his life.



Mohan, on the right, greets Minister Prithvi S Gurung of Nepal who visited Lake Forest Park, November, 2019. Photo shows two men in suits standing outside the restaurant, shaking hands and looking at the camera. Photo by Wayne Pridemore





Mohan contributes to the community in other ways, too. He is a member of the Lake Forest Park Rotary Club, is a past Commissioner of CAPAA, the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, and is president of the Nepal Seattle Society.



Last year, after the Chief Minister of Nepal visited the Seattle area, Mohan was allowed to invite Governor Jay Inslee to Nepal to attend a three-day intensive environmental conference. Governor Inslee accepted the invitation, but the event was canceled due to the pandemic.



Mohan says he’s thankful for everything in his life and that his take-out business has never shut down during the outbreak. But not having in-seat dining is a significant revenue loss. The hefty fees that delivery services are currently charging back to businesses, and the ever-increasing cost of food, have all hurt his profit margin. He has not raised his prices because he feels empathy for his customers and feels like “a family in this community.”



While The Everest Kitchen offers home delivery through an outside service, they are also there for a pick-up with safety measures and available parking.





The restaurant is open for take out and delivery. Photo by Donna Hawkey





, located on the upper level of the Lake Forest Park Town Center, is currently open for take-out food seven days a week. Consider treating yourself to a food journey. The Everest Kitchen , located on the upper level of the Lake Forest Park Town Center, is currently open for take-out food seven days a week. Consider treating yourself to a food journey.





A long view of the storefront, showing other businesses and the parking in front, including a handicapped parking space. Photo by Donna Hawkey.



