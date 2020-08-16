Do you smell smoke?

Sunday, August 16, 2020

Photo by Jan Hansen


Wildfires have been burning in Siberia, inside the Arctic Circle since the beginning of January. Here's a webpage with stunning photos from Greenpeace International in July.

They show megafires burning through the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia, Russia.

It’s estimated that fires have burnt more than 20.9 million hectares of land in Russia, and 10.9 million hectares of forest, since the start of 2020. 
The fires are being helped by unusually warm temperatures, including a reading of more than 38° Celsius (100° Fahrenheit) in the town of Verkhoyansk — the hottest on record inside the Arctic Circle.

The smoke twists its way through the mountain ranges of Canada and makes its way to Puget Sound. So far we have just a hint of smoke near the ground. Tonight's sunset, captured by Jan Hansen in west Shoreline, shows the amount of smoke in the air.




Posted by DKH at 11:35 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  