Do you smell smoke?
Sunday, August 16, 2020
|Photo by Jan Hansen
They show megafires burning through the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia, Russia.
It’s estimated that fires have burnt more than 20.9 million hectares of land in Russia, and 10.9 million hectares of forest, since the start of 2020.
The fires are being helped by unusually warm temperatures, including a reading of more than 38° Celsius (100° Fahrenheit) in the town of Verkhoyansk — the hottest on record inside the Arctic Circle.
The smoke twists its way through the mountain ranges of Canada and makes its way to Puget Sound. So far we have just a hint of smoke near the ground. Tonight's sunset, captured by Jan Hansen in west Shoreline, shows the amount of smoke in the air.
