Lynnwood Link flyover: I-5 and NE 205th interchange

Monday, August 17, 2020

Screenshot of video by Jared Solano

The work being done by Sound Transit contractors at the NE 205th (Ballinger Way) and I-5 interchange has features not present in the other work sites.

At 205th the light rail will go up and over NE 205th. The line will run right next to the freeway and will actually be somewhat higher than the existing roadway.

They are building right next to a critical area. The trees in the forefront of the photo are in a cloverleaf surrounding a deep area with a tributary of McAleer creek down at the bottom.

They are building a flat roadway to hold the supports for the rail.  On the north side (this photo is looking to the south) they have built a high retaining wall along the section they excavated against the freeway.

Screenshot from video by Jared Solano

On the south side of 205th/Ballinger you can see the broad roadway and the shorter wall built there.




 

