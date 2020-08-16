Thunder, lightning, and power outages

Sunday, August 16, 2020


10:45pm 8-16-2020  Shoreline has a thunder cell sitting right over the top of us. It just produced a very loud and startling boom that was heard all over the region.

However some homes on Densmore had a lightning strike in the earlier thunder around 5pm. 10 households are without power and not expected to have it restored until midnight.

Fortunately the temperature has dropped a bit. Weatherwatcher Carl Dinse reports that some areas of Shoreline got up to 102º today - 97º near the water. He says it's the hottest day since July 29, 2009.

City Light shows a handful of outages all over its service area but they are isolated. Some show one location and the biggest shows 86. So far the earlier one is the only one in north King county.





