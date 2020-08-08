CITY OF SHORELINE PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: Sound Transit Amendment of Plat Restrictions and Protective Covenants affecting City-owned Properties in Dull’s Subdivision No 2 and Shoreline Park subdivision





These include

a portion of Ridgecrest Park, parcel number 2111600046 in the Dull’s Subdivision No. 2, and

parcel number 7772400200 on 2nd Pl NE south of NE 178th St in the Shoreline Park subdivision.









All interested persons are encouraged to listen and/or attend the remote online public hearing and to provide oral and/or written comments.



Submit written comments to Light Rail Project Manager Juniper Nammi at jnammi@shorelinewa.gov no later than 4:00 p.m. (PDT) on August 17. The property on 2nd Pl NE serves as the location of a City stormwater pump station. Sound Transit proposes to remove the restrictive covenants from all parcels and portions of parcels acquired by Sound Transit for the Lynnwood Link Extension light rail project from these plats. The restrictions would remain in effect for all other properties in these subdivisions.All interested persons are encouraged to listen and/or attend the remote online public hearing and to provide oral and/or written comments. Information on how to join the meeting can be found on the City’s website at shorelinewa.gov/councilmeetings Submit written comments to Light Rail Project Manager Juniper Nammi at jnammi@shorelinewa.gov no later than 4:00 p.m. (PDT) on August 17.









Any person requiring a disability accommodation should also contact the City Clerk in advance for more information. For TTY telephone services call 546-0457. Each Request will be considered individually according to the type of request, the availability of resources, and the financial ability of the City to provide the requested services or equipment. Any person wishing to provide oral testimony at the hearing should register via the Remote Public Comment Sign-in form on the City’s webpage at least thirty (30) minutes before the start of the meeting. A request to sign-up can also be made directly to the City Clerk at 206-801-2230.Any person requiring a disability accommodation should also contact the City Clerk in advance for more information. For TTY telephone services call 546-0457. Each Request will be considered individually according to the type of request, the availability of resources, and the financial ability of the City to provide the requested services or equipment.













Pursuant to the Governor’s Emergency Proclamation 20-28 related to COVID-19, the public hearing will be held remotely using Zoom.The purpose of the hearing is to consider citizens’ comments on the proposal from Sound Transit to amend the plat restrictions and protective covenants affecting properties owned by the City.