







Call for Artists: 2020 Underground Holiday Market

Deadline: August 31, 2020





The City of Shoreline and the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council have partnered again this year to bring you the 16th Annual Shoreline Holiday Crafts Market. This time as the Underground Holiday Market located at Shoreline City Hall!





New Location





Now at the Shoreline City Hall Covered Parking Lot. We look forward to using this modern covered parking space, and giving it some holiday cheer. It's also a big bonus that it's covered so if it rains in our beloved rainy state, we all stay nice and dry!





COVID-19





There are two extremely wide lanes in the underground carpark. With this large space to work with, we aim to provide a safe socially distant shopping experience with COVID-19. Details on social distancing methods will be available closer to the event and we will work with current guidelines to ensure our communities safety. Measures such as requiring masks, social distance signs, hand sanitizing stations, one way walking traffic around the carpark for visitors, appropriate spacing between stalls - just to mention a few. We will ensure to keep up with state guidelines, and will update these details by November 1st.





Please note: if this market does not happen due to COVID-19 restrictions, booth fees will be fully refunded.









Small booth space: 6’wide x 10’deep - $75

Large booth space: 10’w x 10’d - $125

Double booth space: 20’w x 20’d - $250











