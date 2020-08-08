Call for Artists: 2020 Underground Holiday Market
Saturday, August 8, 2020
Deadline: August 31, 2020
The City of Shoreline and the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council have partnered again this year to bring you the 16th Annual Shoreline Holiday Crafts Market. This time as the Underground Holiday Market located at Shoreline City Hall!
New Location
Now at the Shoreline City Hall Covered Parking Lot. We look forward to using this modern covered parking space, and giving it some holiday cheer. It's also a big bonus that it's covered so if it rains in our beloved rainy state, we all stay nice and dry!
COVID-19
There are two extremely wide lanes in the underground carpark. With this large space to work with, we aim to provide a safe socially distant shopping experience with COVID-19. Details on social distancing methods will be available closer to the event and we will work with current guidelines to ensure our communities safety. Measures such as requiring masks, social distance signs, hand sanitizing stations, one way walking traffic around the carpark for visitors, appropriate spacing between stalls - just to mention a few. We will ensure to keep up with state guidelines, and will update these details by November 1st.
Please note: if this market does not happen due to COVID-19 restrictions, booth fees will be fully refunded.
How to apply
Please fill out the application form online completely. You may include up to 3 images of work in all categories you wish to sell, the price range of the items, and a photo of your booth set-up if you have one. Include a brief description of your work. Color copies, drawings, or whatever best represents your work may be submitted in place of photos. Your work will be judged on this information only.
Submit your application by Monday, August 31st, 2020.
All items for sale must be handcrafted by the applying artist. No imported, manufactured/kit jewelry, or commercially prepared merchandise will be accepted.
Confirmation email sent to Artists: Tuesday, September 15th, 2020
Cost
- Small booth space: 6’wide x 10’deep - $75
- Large booth space: 10’w x 10’d - $125
- Double booth space: 20’w x 20’d - $250
Registration fee collected after you have been accepted into the event. Booth fees will be fully refunded should the event not happen due to COVID-19.
Free to attend as a visitor.
Event Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 10am - 6pm
Both the City of Shoreline, and the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council rely on email as our primary means of communication.
Please contact us should you have any questions or comments. Email Terri at programs@shorelinearts.net
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
