2020 Washington Bike, Walk, and Roll Summit Oct 5 - 9

Sunday, August 9, 2020



Cascade Bicycle Club
2020 Washington Bike, Walk, and Roll Summit 
Monday, October 5 - Friday, October 9, 2020

Join us virtually!


SCHOLARSHIPS

As part of our commitment to include a robust representation of diverse voices and to make this event available to more people, we are providing a limited number of scholarships to offset registration costs. If you are a speaker or attendees, please consider applying for a scholarship. Similar to registration, you must create or use an existing a cascade.org account (it’s easy and it’s free!).
SPONSORSHIPS

For more information on partnerships and sponsorships, contact:
 Click to learn more about our sponsorship opportunities.


CALL FOR SPEAKERS

Our call for submissions is now closed. If you have questions please contact Tamar Shuhendler, our Community Organizer.

ACCESS TO THE EVENT

We will be hosting our panels, keynote addresses, and networking opportunities virtually, and links to these sessions will be shared following registration.

WHO DOES YOUR REGISTRATION FEE SUPPORT?

Your registration to the Washington Bike, Walk, Roll Summit makes Washington a better place for people riding bikes:
  • You are championing better and safer bicycle infrastructure.
  • You are providing bicycle education programs for children, families, school groups and everyone else who wants to ride a bike.
  • You are empowering youth from diverse communities through the Major Taylor Project.
  • You are making it possible for Cascade to offer over 2,500 free group ridesevery year.
  • Ultimately, you are getting more people on bikes.


