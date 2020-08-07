Case updates August 5, 2020

Friday, August 7, 2020

Positive cases in King county
Distribution and rate per 100,000


Case updates August 5, 2020

United States
  • cases 4,802,491 including 53,685 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 157,631 including 1,320 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
  • cases 60,917
  • hospitalizations 5,874
  • deaths 1,653
King county
  • tested 318,926 - 6,758 tests since yesterday
  • cases 16,138 - 192 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,006 - 14 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 663 - 6 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
  • tested 8,899 - 166 tests in previous 24 hours
  • cases 511 - 3 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 101- 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 61 - 0 additional death
Lake Forest Park
  • tested 1,914 - 43 new tests
  • cases 50 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 4
  • deaths 1



Posted by DKH at 4:47 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  