Case updates August 5, 2020
Friday, August 7, 2020
|Positive cases in King county
Distribution and rate per 100,000
United States
- cases 4,802,491 including 53,685 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 157,631 including 1,320 new deaths in the past 24 hours
- cases 60,917
- hospitalizations 5,874
- deaths 1,653
- tested 318,926 - 6,758 tests since yesterday
- cases 16,138 - 192 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,006 - 14 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 663 - 6 in previous 24 hours
- tested 8,899 - 166 tests in previous 24 hours
- cases 511 - 3 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 101- 0 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 61 - 0 additional death
- tested 1,914 - 43 new tests
- cases 50 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 4
- deaths 1
