Shoreline United Methodist Church offers tie-dyed face masks in their Little Free Pantry

Friday, August 7, 2020

Youth at SUMC get ready to tie-dye masks


Photos from Shoreline United Methodist Church

The City of Shoreline gave masks to community organizations for distribution which is how Shoreline United Methodist Church obtained 200 through our involvement in Briarcrest Neighborhood Association and our Little Food Pantry. 

Creativity and fun

Over two Saturdays youth at SUMC tie-dyed many of these white masks. 

The kids showed their creativity while having fun in the process. The masks are made of t-shirt material and they are perfect for adding something colorful to brighten your spirits.

If you need a mask, please help yourself to one at the little free pantry, 14511 25th Ave NE

Masks are available at the SUMC Little Free Pantry


If there are no masks at the time you visit, call 206-363-3040 to determine if someone is available to restock, or return the next day. Feel free to leave a donation of food or take what you need from the shelves.




