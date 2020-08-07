Shoreline United Methodist Church offers tie-dyed face masks in their Little Free Pantry

Youth at SUMC get ready to tie-dye masks





Photos from Shoreline United Methodist Church

The City of Shoreline gave masks to community organizations for distribution which is how Shoreline United Methodist Church obtained 200 through our involvement in Briarcrest Neighborhood Association and our Little Food Pantry.





Creativity and fun





Over two Saturdays youth at SUMC tie-dyed many of these white masks.









Over two Saturdays youth at SUMC tie-dyed many of these white masks. The kids showed their creativity while having fun in the process. The masks are made of t-shirt material and they are perfect for adding something colorful to brighten your spirits. If you need a mask, please help yourself to one at the little free pantry, 14511 25th Ave NE





Masks are available at the SUMC Little Free Pantry

