Big News from Third Place Commons: Online Programs and a New Auction

Auction begins Monday for this original painting of

sunflowers in a blue vase by local artist

Meenakshi Sinha.







This week brings two exciting announcements from Third Place Commons, starting with a new online auction starting Monday at noon on Third Place Commons’ Facebook page





This vivid and sunny image of sunflowers is as cheerful as a summer day and will surely keep the winner in high spirits all year round.



Bids are taken directly in the Comments section of the Facebook auction post, and the highest bidder at noon on Friday will be the winner.





(If you don’t have a Facebook page, feel free to have a friend bid as your proxy.)



This week’s auction is the second in a series of offerings that will continue on August 30 with a $100 gift card from Third Place Books, on September 14 with an overnight bed and breakfast package at a waterfront Hyatt, and on September 24 with one more colorful bouquet of painted flowers by Sinha.









In other big news, Third Place Commons is ramping up a new series on online programming!



Back on the calendar, this time in virtual style, will be Commons classics like foreign language conversation groups and Computer Q/As. There will also be fun new additions like book and movie clubs and stand-alone programs on hot topics of local interest.



Staying home to stay healthy makes good sense, but it can also be isolating, lonely, and awfully tedious! So get ready to bring your Commons community home with you. Stay safe, but connected and we’ll all get through this together!

Keep an eye on the online calendar and stay tuned for more updates coming soon!



In the meantime, don’t forget that the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market continues every Sunday, 10-2, though October 18th. Fresh air shopping is the safest shopping around, so make your list, grab your face covering, leave the doggy at home (sorry, only service animals this year), and come on down!



The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of





Part of the TPC Awesome Auction-a-thon, today’s auction item is an original painting entitledby local artist Meenakshi Sinha.