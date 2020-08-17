Census takers will be following up with people who did not respond online or by mail

Monday, August 17, 2020

The U.S. Census Bureau has begun conducting non-response follow-up with those who have not yet completed the census or who may have missed a question. 

Rightfully, it can be concerning to have a government worker knock on your door with questions.

If you'd rather not have a personal visit, complete your census information now — online, by phone or by mail — to avoid a visit.

If they do come to your door, remember that most likely they are local citizens who are canvassing their own neighborhoods.




