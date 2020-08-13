Agenda for Shoreline council meeting August 17, 2020 includes public hearing

County councilmember Rod Dembowski will join

the Shoreline council for a discussion of shared interests



The August 17, 2020 Regular Meeting of the Shoreline City Council includes the following agenda items: The August 17, 2020 Regular Meeting of the Shoreline City Council includes the following agenda items:

Public Hearing:



Action Item 8(a) Public Hearing to Receive Comments on Authorizing the City Manager to Accept Sound Transit’s Offers on and to Execute Modification of Plat Restrictions (Dull’s Subdivision No. 2) That Affects a City-owned Parcel (PN 2111600046) and First Amendment of Protective Covenants (Shoreline Park Subdivision) That Affects a City-owned Parcel (PN 7772400200)



Sound Transit acquired properties for the Lynnwood Link Extension (LLE) project within seven subdivisions which are bound by restrictive covenants on the subdivision plat that govern how property within the subdivision can or cannot be used. Sound Transit needs to alter these plats to modify the restrictive covenants so they no longer apply to the property that it has acquired within this subdivision so the LLE project can be built and operated on these properties.



If you wish to comment during this public hearing, the full staff report is available at





Study Item 9(a) Discussion of Issues of Shared Interest with King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski



King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski represents the 1st Council District in King County, which includes the City of Shoreline. Consequently, Councilmember Dembowski and the City Council have a shared interest in maintaining a common understanding of information, interests and priorities that make a difference in the lives of Shoreline residents.





Tonight’s conversation will explore those shared interests, including COVID-19 pandemic impacts and response, social justice, law enforcement and the King County Charter, Response Awareness De-escalation and Referral (RADAR) program funding, the potential Shoreline site for Near-Term Emergency Shelter and Long-Term Permanent Supportive Housing, as well as transportation issues.





Study Item 9(b) Discussion of Updates on Secure Scheduling



On March 27, 2017, staff presented a discussion summarizing the intent and scope of secure scheduling regulations implemented in the cities of Seattle and San Francisco. The Seattle Ordinance provided predictable hours and pay, advance notice of work schedules, the right to request schedule preferences and other employee rights for 1) retail and quick/limited food service establishments with more than 500 employees worldwide, and 2) full-service restaurant chains with more than 500 employees and 40 restaurant locations worldwide.





Now that two years have passed, Council will discuss the findings from the implementation and impact of Seattle’s ordinance and determine if there are further questions that staff should research and bring back to Council.











