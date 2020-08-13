King County launches new website for hazardous waste program

Thursday, August 13, 2020

King County Hazardous Waste has a new website. Visit www.kingcountyhazwasteWA.gov to find information about hazardous waste storage and disposal, safer cleaning, and technical and financial resources for eligible businesses.

In 2019, the Hazardous Waste Program provided $388,006 in financial assistance to small businesses to make improvements that protect employees and the environment. Learn more about hazardous waste services at kingcountyhazwasteWA.gov.

Do you have hazardous materials in need of disposal? Check out the Bothell/Woodinville Wastemobile, 13925 Woodinville-Redmond Road NE, from August 21-23. Find more event info here.

North Seattle Haz Mat drop off 
Sunday – Tuesday
Directions
12550 Stone Ave N Seattle, WA 98133
9:30am - 4:30pm
Closed on July 4, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.



