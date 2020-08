King County launches new website for hazardous waste program

King County Hazardous Waste has a new website. Visit www.kingcountyhazwasteWA.gov to find information about hazardous waste storage and disposal, safer cleaning, and technical and financial resources for eligible businesses.



12550 Stone Ave N Seattle, WA 98133

9:30am - 4:30pm

Closed on July 4, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.



Sunday – Tuesday

Directions 12550 Stone Ave N Seattle, WA 981339:30am - 4:30pmClosed on July 4, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.





In 2019, the Hazardous Waste Program provided $388,006 in financial assistance to small businesses to make improvements that protect employees and the environment. Learn more about hazardous waste services at kingcountyhazwasteWA.gov Do you have hazardous materials in need of disposal? Check out the Bothell/Woodinville Wastemobile, 13925 Woodinville-Redmond Road NE, from. Find more event info here North Seattle Haz Mat drop off