Continuing education classes at Shoreline Community College for fall
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Are you looking to explore a new hobby, meet a personal goal, or find your next passion project this Fall? Enroll in one of Shoreline Community College's Continuing Education classes and learn something new!
Discover how to use that "fancy" camera in Digital SLR Photography for Beginners, explore the work of Black filmmakers in The African American Experience Through Film, or balance your energies and focus on your well-being in Self-Healing Qigong.
Classes include learning activities, lectures, and discussions in a fun and supportive online environment.
To check out all of our upcoming courses, visit the Continuing Education Course Catalog and contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu with any questions. We look forward to seeing you online!
