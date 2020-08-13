City response to racial tension in Shoreline





The City is are aware that incidents between neighbors on 9th Ave NE in Ridgecrest have sparked racial tensions that have led to escalating conflict within the neighborhood. The City is committed to addressing and undoing racism. We support individual rights to free speech and stand opposed to words and actions that amount to hate speech. The City also equally values and takes its responsibility to support public safety seriously.



We hear the community’s concern that tensions are rising and worry about the possibility that the escalation could lead to someone being hurt. City staff are prepared to support efforts to de-escalate if invited to do so by the parties involved. We encourage residents to call 911 any time they feel their personal safety is threatened.



The City also would like to address reports that the Shoreline Police Department has not consistently responded to calls for assistance. We take these reports seriously and are actively reviewing our police response. The City’s expectation is that Shoreline Police provide an equitable response to everyone.



Finally, the City is also developing plans for a community dialogue about racial equity as it pertains to community safety and law enforcement in Shoreline. We want to hear from the community about their experiences and expectations about these issues. We want to learn more about the related experiences and expectations of Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color in the Shoreline community. Only by improving our overall understanding can we effectively work in partnership with the community to develop strategies that will improve community safety for all.



The City of Shoreline stands firmly against racism. We all have a responsibility to undo racism, address inequality, and make change.







