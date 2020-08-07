Aerial views of our transit stations

148th Station photo copyright Marc Weinberg











We thought you'd like to see it from the air, so Marc Weinberg set out with his drone camera to capture some views.





185th Station area Photo copyright Marc Weinberg





I should confess that I have stopped publishing all the ramp closures I receive. They come in at least three a week. Often they are rescinded and then republished with a different date or time. Construction schedules often have delays and revisions.



Almost all of them are night closures. If you are coming home at night on northbound I-5 and your exit is closed, don't be surprised. This is our life for a couple of years.





I-5 from Northgate to Mountlake Terrace is just one big construction site. It's still fairly disorienting to see the bare ground, huge utility poles, and major construction equipment from the ground.