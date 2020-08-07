Census: Washington's response rate is 68.8% - census takers hit the streets
Friday, August 7, 2020
How many are counted and where they live will determine representation in the House of Representatives. It will be used to justify distribution of government funds for everything from social services to infrastructure improvements.
Self-reporting can be done online and takes very little time as there are very few questions this time.
Washington's rate of return is currently 68.8% which is just slightly better than the national average.
Now it's time for the census workers to hit the streets. They will be visiting every address which has not self-reported, to figure out who is living there. If you would rather not have a knock at the door, households can still respond by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020.
Households can also respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.
Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge. To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact the regional census center in Los Angeles to speak with a Census Bureau representative.
The Census Bureau will provide face masks to census takers and requires that census takers wear a mask while conducting their work. They will follow CDC and local public health guidelines when they visit. Census takers must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.
Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.
If no one is home when the census taker visits, they will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail. People are encouraged to cooperate with census takers and ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020, is counted.
