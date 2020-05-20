Shoreline dentist must reimburse patients for substandard, unlicensed patient care
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|Ballinger dentist Khorsandi's license
has been revoked
Khorsandi must reimburse the commission for $3,000 in expenses, and refund $25,228.90 to patients.
Khorsandi’s license was suspended in 2017 in connection with substandard patient care.
Khorsandi's practice was at 20036 19th Ave NE, in Shoreline's Ballinger neighborhood. She was originally charged in 2016 with unprofessional conduct for substandard care and billing practices (see previous article).
In 2017 when she failed to comply with the 2016 order, her license was suspended and she was again charged with unprofessional conduct (see previous article) and ordered to reimburse all patients who were charged when she was practicing without a valid license.
As she failed to comply with that order, her license has been revoked.
