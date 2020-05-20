Arrest made in Shoreline trespass / vandalism incident

Fence broken by trespasser

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police





On Monday afternoon, May 18, 2020, a resident in the 1100 block of N 166th St in Shoreline called 911 to report that an unknown man walked into his yard and broke his fence.





The man ignored several directives to stop and ran through a backyard to elude officers.









He was arrested for Malicious Mischief and Obstruction and booked into SCORE Jail.



During a search, several pill bottles containing assorted pills, suspected Methamphetamine, and a black tar substance (suspected Heroin) were found in his possession.



Additional charges are pending.







Shoreline PD officers responded and saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the 1300 block of N 165th St.