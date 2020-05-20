Arrest made in Shoreline trespass / vandalism incident
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|Fence broken by trespasser
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police
On Monday afternoon, May 18, 2020, a resident in the 1100 block of N 166th St in Shoreline called 911 to report that an unknown man walked into his yard and broke his fence.
Shoreline PD officers responded and saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the 1300 block of N 165th St.
The man ignored several directives to stop and ran through a backyard to elude officers.
He was eventually taken into custody in the backyard of another home, and was positively identified by the victim.
He was arrested for Malicious Mischief and Obstruction and booked into SCORE Jail.
During a search, several pill bottles containing assorted pills, suspected Methamphetamine, and a black tar substance (suspected Heroin) were found in his possession.
Additional charges are pending.
