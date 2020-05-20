Annual Gala for the Arts goes Virtual in 2020





The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council would like to thank everyone who virtually attended this year’s Gala for the Arts on May 16th! To help get in the Gala spirit, we hand delivered a “Gala in a Box” to many of our guests. Boxes included champagne, chocolate, quarantine playing cards, and customized Arts Council wine glasses.





Gala in a Box



Held on Zoom for the very first time, over 200 guests enjoyed breakout rooms with their friends, a State of the Arts presentation from Executive Director Lorie Hoffman, a programs highlight video , a musical performance by Taylor and Tim, and a screening of the 2020 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival winning music video by Julia and Mike McCoy.





Lorie Hoffman, Executive Director



Gala Auction items will be available for online bidding for a week , closing out at 5pm, Saturday May 23. There is plenty of time to help us raise vital funds for the arts in our community this week. A short winner announcement will take place online at 6pm on Saturday May 23.







It was amazing to see so many community members come out to enjoy each other’s company from a very safe distance. We look forward to furthering our mission of cultivating creativity and inspiring our community of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park through the arts! Thank you.



