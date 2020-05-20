Virtual author event with John Grisham Wednesday at 1pm
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Camino Winds, by John Grisham
Welcome back to Camino Island, where anything can happen—even a murder in the midst of a hurricane, which might prove to be the perfect crime...
Just as Bruce Cable's Bay Books is preparing for the return of bestselling author Mercer Mann, Hurricane Leo veers from its predicted course and heads straight for the island. The hurricane is devastating: homes and condos are leveled, hotels and storefronts ruined, streets flooded, and a dozen people lose their lives.
One of the apparent victims is Nelson Kerr, a friend of Bruce's and an author of thrillers. But the nature of Nelson's injuries suggests that the storm wasn't the cause of his death: he has suffered several suspicious blows to the head.
Join bestselling author John Grisham, and Robert Sindelar of Third Place Books, for a live conversation on Wednesday, May 20 at 1pm!
0 comments:
Post a Comment