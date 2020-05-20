Online: Wisdom Cafe -- Summer Dreams - register now for June 9
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Summer Dreams
Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 2-2:30pm
For adults
Facilitated by Dori Gillam, Board Chair, Northwest Center for Creative Aging.
Come share your wisdom! These cafés provide an opportunity to converse and connect with others in discussions of universal topics such as gratitude, legacy, happiness and what gives life meaning.
Come for one session or more in a facilitated small group conversation.
What were summers like when you were a child? How does your routine or activity level change when the weather warms up? What will you do this summer that you haven't done in a long time?
Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.
Space is limited. Online registration required.
The Zoom link will be sent to you by email after 10am on the day of the event.
If this is your first time using Zoom, please visit Zoom.us to download the software you'll need.
Questions? Call Ask KCLS from 12 - 5pm, 206-462-9600. We also encourage you to login at 1:45pm on June 9 to test your connection and get tips for a successful experience.
