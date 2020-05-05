Republic resuming normal guidelines for services in Lake Forest Park

Commercial: 206-682-3037

Residential: 206-682-9730





We are easing some of our temporary guidelines that we had set in place on Tuesday, March 24.Due to more people at home and seeing larger amounts of materials at the curb, we will only collect trash that is stored in Republic carts or personal owned cans. Extra trash must be bagged and set out at the curb or stored in an additional cart or can. Extra charges will occur, as normal, on all extra garbage.If you have extra recycle, please continue to place it in a cart or can. We will now resume collecting any boxed/bundled/paper bagged material outside a cart or can.If you have extra yard waste, we ask that it be in a cart or can and we will now begin collecting extra yard waste in bags that are biodegradable lawn bags. Extra charges may occur on yard waste.Additionally, we are now resuming bulky waste collections.We will basically be going back to normal guidelines for collection, as outlined in your city or area’s guide.We continue to ask that you place trash in your container unless it is bagged. We will also resume collection of extras for commercial garbage; extra charges will occur.If you have recycle, please continue to place all your recycles in your container.Please contact Republic Services with questions: