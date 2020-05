Deer come to visit

"We live on the border of Shoreline / Lake Forest Park. We've seen deer for the past two years but they were little. This morning, May 5, 2020 at 5:30am we had an amazing visit from five deer."Daddy is in the next yard eating my neighbor's Asian Pear tree. The other four are in our yard."--This was send in from a reader - thanks so much for sharing!