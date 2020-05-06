Air Force to salute hospital and medical workers with flyover Friday afternoon

Col. Robert V. Lankford, 62nd Operations Group (OG) commander, and Lt. Col. Judd Baker, 62nd OG deputy commander, invite you to watch

This is to say thank you to all of the American heroes at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.









Here is a detailed flight pattern and location list for Friday’s flyover.













Their planned flight path has them first approaching us flying south from Arlington to the UW Medical Center between 1:22pm and 1:32pm. The path goes directly over Lake Forest Park and south Shoreline.





They criss-cross the Lake from the UW to Redmond, then back to central Seattle and south King county.





Then back north over Puget Sound between 2:12pm and 2:24pm. Southbound they'll be over Lake Washington on their way back home to McChord.





Central Puget Sound flight path





Note that times are estimated and conditions may change the flight path. The plan is to fly over 30 different facilities. The list is on their Facebook page.





The Air Force invites you to take your best photo and submit it to the 62nd AW Public Affairs via their Facebook page 's private message to enter in a photo contest.





The winner’s photo will be posted to the 62nd Airlift Wing Facebook page along with receiving a patch and signed photo from the C-17 Demo Team performing the flight.









