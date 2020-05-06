CareerConnect@Home to provide students with Career Connected Learning opportunities







This week, Gov. Jay Inslee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal kicked off Career Connected Learning Month in Washington and as part of that effort, CareerConnect@Home will bring daily learning opportunities to students across the state.





Now, every school day at 3:30pm, students can hear from real people doing real jobs in Washington.



While school buildings are closed, students are still learning from home and career connected learning is an essential part of a student’s education.









"We launched Career Connect Washington to help provide students with pathways to job training and higher education right here in our state,” Inslee said. "CareerConnect @ Home is a way for students to explore those pathways during this ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ period. It’s more important than ever for students and parents to be looking toward the future and this is a great opportunity to do that.”

"School buildings may be closed, but student learning is continuing,” Reykdal said. “CareerConnect @ Home is a great partnership with industry leaders and professionals to provide students across Washington with information about real jobs in our state. I hope students will utilize this opportunity to explore options for their future.”



Themes for the month-long CareerConnect@Home program include:

Week 1 (May 4 – May 8): Technology and Innovation Week : Technology and Information with representatives from Zillow, Amazon Web Services, Uber, Seven2 and Bristol Myers Squibb

: Technology and Information with representatives from Zillow, Amazon Web Services, Uber, Seven2 and Bristol Myers Squibb Week 2 (May 11 – May 15): Building Washington Week : Manufacturing, Construction, Energy with SEH America, Avista, NW Carpenters’ Institute, Independent Technicians Automotive Committee and the Puget Sound Electrical Apprenticeship Program

: Manufacturing, Construction, Energy with SEH America, Avista, NW Carpenters’ Institute, Independent Technicians Automotive Committee and the Puget Sound Electrical Apprenticeship Program Week 3 (May 18 – May 22): Be a Boss Week : Entrepreneurship and Start-ups with Armoire, Madrona Venture Group, MOD Pizza, MOZ and Chef Eduardo Jourdan of JuneBaby and Salar

: Entrepreneurship and Start-ups with Armoire, Madrona Venture Group, MOD Pizza, MOZ and Chef Eduardo Jourdan of JuneBaby and Salar Week 4 (May 25 – May 29): Lead Your Community Week: Education, Health Care, Government, Non-profits (note: no session on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25) with the team from KUOW radio, Committee for Children, King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay & Pasco City Councilmember Zahra Roach and the Healthcare Industry Leadership Table

In 2017, Inslee launched the



Schedule and more information on how to access CareerConnect@Home programs HERE



