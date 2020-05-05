Case updates May 4, 2020
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|Note that the numbers are now arranged by age
oldest to youngest
State
- 15,462 confirmed cases - up 277
- 841 deaths - up by 7
52 people are currently staying in King county isolation and recovery centers.
King county - check the dashboard for charts and statistics
- 6582 confirmed cases - up 118 in the past 24 hour period
- 463 deaths - up 5
Shoreline
- 296 confirmed cases
- 46 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 28 confirmed cases
- 1 death
