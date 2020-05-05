Case updates May 4, 2020

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Note that the numbers are now arranged by age
oldest to youngest

As of 11:59 p.m. on May 3, there are 15,462 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 277 cases in the last 24 hours. Visit  the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics, and more.

State
  • 15,462 confirmed cases - up 277
  • 841 deaths - up by 7 
52 people are currently staying in King county isolation and recovery centers.

King county - check the dashboard for charts and statistics
  • 6582 confirmed cases  - up 118 in the past 24 hour period
  • 463 deaths - up 5
Shoreline
  • 296 confirmed cases
  • 46 deaths
Lake Forest Park
  • 28 confirmed cases
  • 1 death


