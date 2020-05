Case updates May 4, 2020

Note that the numbers are now arranged by age











State

15,462 confirmed cases - up 277

841 deaths - up by 7
52 people are currently staying in King county isolation and recovery centers.

King county - check the dashboard for charts and statistics 6582 confirmed cases - up 118 in the past 24 hour period

463 deaths - up 5 Shoreline 296 confirmed cases

46 deaths Lake Forest Park 28 confirmed cases

1 death





