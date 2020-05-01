PSE to perform overlay along portions of NE 182nd and NE 178th streets in Lake Forest Park

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) recently upgraded a local natural gas main, in an ongoing effort to deliver safe and reliable natural gas service to customers in Lake Forest Park.





Now that the gas work is complete, PSE’s contractor crews from AA Asphalting will be doing a final grind and overlay along portions of NE 182nd and NE 178th streets.The road restoration work is expected to begin the week of May 4 and take 1-2 weeks to complete.