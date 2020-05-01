North City Tech Meetup: Financials for Fundraising,

Presented by Andrew Klein

Monday, May 4, 2020, 7-9pm, Zoom Online Meetup,

Free and open to everyone

Join the Zoom Meeting at this link:

Meeting ID: 950 946 884



Financials for Fundraising



At the core of any equity-based fundable startup is a business model that shows Exponential growth and a large market. Without a grounded financial model, the proverbial hockey-stick growth slide is just vapor-ware. By understanding your key financial foundations and your cash-flow projection, you get a better grasp of the numbers at the base of your business.





Andrew Klein, Zccounting.com c: 425-213-6530

text "Buck": 360-218-7433, @andrewsklein

linkedin.com/in/andrewstevenklein/





Andrew Klein is the founder and managing partner at Zccounting.com. He has been working with startups and emerging growth companies for over 15 years as a founder and as an outside advisor for both the entrepreneurial team and their investors. Andrew Klein from Zccounting will walk through the basic information and reports that you should have a good handle on before you seek outside funding.





In this capacity he has managed the strategic operations, company exits, and funding of companies in a variety of industries with specific expertise in SaaS, Healthcare, Hospitality and Consumer Products, and Energy/Construction.





Companies with Andrew's direct involvement have raised almost $100 million in deals including debt and equity.





He also has a strong passion for entrepreneurship and connecting people together as shown in his involvement as a TechStars Alumni, mentor at 9Mile Labs Accelerator, teacher at General Assembly, Nomics Capital, and in running the meetup group Cigars and Startups. He holds a BS in accounting and an MBA focused on entrepreneurial finance both from Seattle University