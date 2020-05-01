Budget briefing from LFP City Administrator

Any vacant positions will not be filled until further notice.

All travel and training are suspended until further notice, unless this would impact critical services or required certifications.

All discretionary spending is suspended until further notice.

Seasonal workers will not be hired until further notice.

Contracted work will be evaluated and may be suspended as appropriate.





While the Administration continues working to understand the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on City finances, the following steps were taken early on to keep the City in the best financial position possible:Additionally, the Administration is continually monitoring revenue sources and evaluating the impacts to the City budget. It is anticipated that the City could realize as much as a 12% impact to General Fund revenues and we will be working with the Budget and Finance Committee to identify opportunities to offset these losses while continuing to provide exemplary services to the community.This summer, the City will begin work on the 2021-2022 biennial budget. Many challenges lay ahead, with the loss of road maintenance funds resulting from the passage of Initiative 976 and an economic future heavily impacted by current events. The Council and Administration are dedicated to delivering a budget balanced within these constraints during these uncertain times.--Phillip Hill, City Administrator