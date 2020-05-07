People: Ready to celebrate 100th birthday after recovering from COVID-19

“He’d sell his soul for a hamburger and French fries,” she said, laughing. “I knew something was wrong.”

“I still wasn’t happy,” Andrijic said. “A law professor once told me to follow your gut reaction, and I’ve always done that. So, the same day, I called the doctor’s office again.”

Meanwhile, Andrijic reached out to everyone who had been exposed, including the paramedics and all of their senior dancing friends. She got tested herself and the results came back negative, a surprise since the couple often stays together at her Lake Forest Park home.

“You’re assigned a job, you make the most of it, and you do it,” he said. “I endured, that’s all. Finally, they certified that I was free and let me go.”

“We walk every day, just a little bit,” Andrijic said. “Just a few steps more, that’s all I care about, a few steps forward.”





Edward Mueller and Margarita Andrijic enjoy attending dances hosted by the Edmonds Senior Center. They’re looking forward to getting back into the swing of things once it’s safe to return. Photo courtesy of John Vanderbeck

Senior dance community



Over the past decade, Andrijic helped him fine tune his ballroom dancing. Mueller particularly enjoyed the events at the Edmonds Senior Center.



“The dancing is good, the conversation is good, and the little snacks are really good,” Mueller said.



The Edmonds dance community was aware of Mueller’s hospitalization, said Fran Vanderbeck, a senior center volunteer who makes sure those scrumptious snacks are out.



“It was always fun to visit with the two of them—they both are very upbeat and gracious,” she said.









Last year, Mueller celebrated his 99th birthday at the temporary senior center dance site at the Edmonds Church of God. This year, his dancing friends had planned to celebrate early with him before the Paris trip.



Instead, Mueller and Andrijic will likely stay home, perhaps enjoying one of her Croatian-influenced dishes made with lots of fish and vegetables, olive oil, garlic and onion — a style of cooking she attributes in part to their good health. Of course, there will be plenty of chocolate to follow.

“His all-time favorite is chocolate — chocolate candy, cake, syrup — you name it,” she said. “All I have to do is put chocolate on it.”

Although Mueller misses his social life and is eager to return to the senior dance circuit, he said a quiet celebration with Andrijic sounds perfectly fine.



“Just being around her is something I’m thankful for,” he said. She couldn’t agree more: “We take the good with the bad and are thankful for every day we’re alive.”





