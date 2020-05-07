61% of state COVID-19 deaths are in long term care facilities
Thursday, May 7, 2020
|21 states report more than 10,000 cases
Dashboard
As of May 6, 2020, another 311 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 15,905, including 870 deaths.
Updated Long Term Care Facility COVID-19 death data released
As of 5/2/2020, a total of 2,894 COVID-19 cases (19% of total cases) and 507 deaths (61% of total deaths) have been identified as associated with a long-term care facility, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities or adult family homes.
These cases may include residents as well as employees and visitors, and currently, the Department of Health says they have limited ability to distinguish amongst them.
47 people are currently staying in King County isolation, quarantine and recovery facilities, including Shoreline.
In King county, an additional 117 cases brings the county total to 6,770. Another 7 people died for a county total of 474.
431 of the people who died were over the age of 60 but there is no way of knowing how many were in care facilities.
Shoreline
- 304 known cases
- 48 deaths
- 29 known cases
- 1 death
- 1,193,813 confirmed cases
- 70,802 deaths
- 2,523 people died since yesterday
