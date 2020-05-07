61% of state COVID-19 deaths are in long term care facilities

21 states report more than 10,000 cases

As of May 6, 2020, another 311 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 15,905, including 870 deaths.





As of 5/2/2020, a total of 2,894 COVID-19 cases (19% of total cases) and 507 deaths (61% of total deaths) have been identified as associated with a long-term care facility, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities or adult family homes.





These cases may include residents as well as employees and visitors, and currently, the Department of Health says they have limited ability to distinguish amongst them.



47 people are currently staying in King County isolation, quarantine and recovery facilities, including Shoreline.



In King county, an additional 117 cases brings the county total to 6,770. Another 7 people died for a county total of 474.









Shoreline

304 known cases

48 deaths Lake Forest Park

29 known cases

