Shoreline cancels summer events and classes; summer day camp offerings reduced to meet health and safety guidelines

Celebrate Shoreline and all summer events are cancelled for 2020

The City of Shoreline regrets to announce that our annual array of citywide summer celebrations, neighborhood events, and recreation classes will be cancelled this year in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.





Popular summer camps are being reconfigured

Current registrations are being cancelled





We will also need to redesign and limit participants to our summer day camps to meet health and safety guidelines.





This will require us to cancel current camp registrations and open new registration for the new camp offerings.



This was not an easy decision for us to make. Residents throughout the community look forward to these events every year. And our summer camps are extremely popular.





However, in order to help keep our community healthy, we simply cannot operate as we have in the past. During these unprecedented times, we have been taking and will continue to take the steps needed to ensure the health and safety of Shoreline residents, businesses, and employees. We have modified our operations to follow county, state, and federal disease-prevention guidelines.



While we are canceling all current camp registrations, we WILL be offering some summer camps, structured to meet health and safety needs.





Scheduled camps have been cancelled

Different types of camps will be offered









As a result, there will be fewer camp spaces this summer. We will reach out to all current camp registrants via email alerting them to the new camp offerings soon. The City will provide full refunds to current camp registrants for any fees already collected. We will also post information on the City’s website as it becomes available and will alert the public with more information on new camp registration in the next few weeks.



While we won’t be able to gather for our annual celebrations and events, we are also looking at ways to ensure we can still celebrate.





We are working with our partner organizations and neighborhood associations to find ways to capture some of the community and creativity of summer events through other means. Now more than ever it is important for us to make those community connections, even if they are done from a distance. We will keep you informed as we develop these alternative “gatherings” and encourage everyone to find a way to stay connected.











