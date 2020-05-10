Online classes - Open Read and Critique writing workshop at Shoreline CC
Sunday, May 10, 2020
Online Class! Open Read and Critique Writing Workshop
Writing is a process, and no two authors have the same one!
In this 2-session class, you’ll have the opportunity to receive and provide constructive feedback on each other’s stories and works-in-progress in a safe, creative, and supportive environment.
Share your prepared stories or excerpts and leave with a better understanding of your current writing project!
Register today at shoreline.edu/continuing-ed or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information!
