Physical distance at the LFP Farmers Market Sunday

Sunday, May 10, 2020

20 booths instead of 40-50

Story and photos by Cynthia Sheridan

Lake Forest Park farmers market kicked off the season with a Mother's Day opening of their venue.

Twenty stalls were available as opposed to the usual 40 and sometimes 50 vendors.

Hand washing stations

No prepared food was allowed, by order of King County market restrictions.

Shoppers lined up to enter - only 40 at a time allowed

A snake-like line-up enabled shoppers to browse safely, with a limit of no more than forty people in the open air space.

Many booths were selling flowers and plenty of buyers walked away with a Mother's Day bouquet.



