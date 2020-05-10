Physical distance at the LFP Farmers Market Sunday
Sunday, May 10, 2020
|20 booths instead of 40-50
Story and photos by Cynthia Sheridan
Lake Forest Park farmers market kicked off the season with a Mother's Day opening of their venue.
Twenty stalls were available as opposed to the usual 40 and sometimes 50 vendors.
|Hand washing stations
No prepared food was allowed, by order of King County market restrictions.
|Shoppers lined up to enter - only 40 at a time allowed
A snake-like line-up enabled shoppers to browse safely, with a limit of no more than forty people in the open air space.
Many booths were selling flowers and plenty of buyers walked away with a Mother's Day bouquet.
