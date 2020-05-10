Physical distance at the LFP Farmers Market Sunday

20 booths instead of 40-50









Hand washing stations

Twenty stalls were available as opposed to the usual 40 and sometimes 50 vendors.





Shoppers lined up to enter - only 40 at a time allowed



No prepared food was allowed, by order of King County market restrictions.

A snake-like line-up enabled shoppers to browse safely, with a limit of no more than forty people in the open air space.





Many booths were selling flowers and plenty of buyers walked away with a Mother's Day bouquet.













Lake Forest Park farmers market kicked off the season with a Mother's Day opening of their venue.