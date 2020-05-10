Candidates filing for office through Friday

Filing for positions on 2020 ballots is going on at the secretary of state’s office in Olympia and through the King County election office in Renton.





--Evan Smith













Local positions on this year’s ballots include the 32nd Legislative District positions held by Democratic State Reps. Lauren Davis and Cindy Ryu in the 32nd Legislative District and Reps. Gerry Pollet and Javier Valdez in the 46th District.Not on this year’s ballot are Democratic State Sens. Jesse Salomon in the 32nd District and David Frockt in the 46th.Candidates for Democratic and Republican precinct committee officer in every precinct in King County file at the county elections office.Candidates can file online from Monday, May 11, at 8am through Friday, May 15 at 4pm or by mail that must reach the state or county elections office by 4pm Friday. While the county elections office is closed this week, the secretary of state’s office is open for in-person filing.